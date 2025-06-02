Table of contents
Problem 2.3.62b
Textbook Question
Extending Concepts
Golf The distances (in yards) for nine holes of a golf course are listed.
336 393 408 522 147 504 177 375 360
b. Convert the distances to feet. Then rework part (a).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The distances for nine holes of a golf course are given in yards. To convert these distances to feet, recall that 1 yard is equal to 3 feet.
Step 2: Write the conversion formula. For each distance in yards, multiply it by 3 to convert it to feet. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: \( \text{Distance in feet} = \text{Distance in yards} \times 3 \).
Step 3: Apply the formula to each distance. For example, for the first distance of 336 yards, calculate \( 336 \times 3 \). Repeat this for all the distances: 393, 408, 522, 147, 504, 177, 375, and 360.
Step 4: Once all distances are converted to feet, rework part (a) using the new values in feet. This might involve calculating measures such as the mean, median, or range of the distances, depending on the original part (a) question.
Step 5: Organize the converted distances and any subsequent calculations clearly to ensure the results are easy to interpret.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity from one unit of measurement to another. In this case, converting distances from yards to feet involves multiplying the number of yards by 3, since there are 3 feet in a yard. Understanding unit conversion is essential for accurately interpreting and manipulating measurements in various contexts.
Descriptive Statistics
Descriptive statistics summarize and describe the main features of a dataset. This includes measures such as mean, median, mode, range, and standard deviation. After converting the golf course distances to feet, applying descriptive statistics will help analyze the data effectively, providing insights into the overall performance of the golf holes.
Data Representation
Data representation involves organizing and presenting data in a meaningful way, such as through tables, graphs, or charts. After converting the distances to feet, representing the data visually can help identify patterns or trends, making it easier to communicate findings and draw conclusions about the golf course distances.
