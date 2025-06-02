What Would You Do? The admissions department for a college is asked to recommend the minimum SAT scores that the college will accept for full-time students. The SAT scores of 50 applicants are listed. 1170 1000 910 870 1070 1290 920 1470 1080 1180 770 900 1120 1070 1370 1160 970 930 1240 1270 1250 1330 1010 1010 1410 1130 1210 1240 960 820 650 1010 1190 1500 1400 1270 1310 1050 950 1150 1450 1290 1310 1100 1330 1410 840 1040 1090 1080

If you want to accept the top 88% of the applicants, what should the minimum score be? Explain.