Reaction Time Researchers wanted to assess the effect of low alcohol consumption on reaction time in seniors, believing that even low levels of alcohol consumption can impair the ability to walk, thereby increasing the likelihood of falling. They identified 13 healthy seniors who were not heavy consumers of alcohol. The experiment took place in late afternoon. Each subject was instructed to have a light lunch and not to drink any caffeinated drinks in the 4 hours prior to arriving at the lab. The seniors were asked to walk on a treadmill on which an obstacle would appear randomly. The reaction time was measured by determining the time it took the senior to lift his or her foot upon the appearance of the obstacle. First, each senior walked the treadmill after consuming a drink consisting of water mixed with orange juice with the scent and taste of vodka. The senior was then asked to drink two additional drinks (40% vodka mixed with orange juice). The senior then walked on the treadmill again. The average response time increased by 19 milliseconds after the alcohol treatment. The researchers concluded that response times are significantly delayed even for low levels of alcohol consumption.





Can you think of any factors that may affect reaction to alcohol that were not controlled?