Insomnia Researchers wanted to test the effectiveness of a new cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) compared with both an older behavioral treatment and a placebo therapy for treating insomnia. They identified 75 adults with insomnia. Patients were randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups. Twenty-five patients were randomly assigned to receive CBT (sleep education, stimulus control, and time-in-bed restrictions), another 25 received muscle relaxation training (RT), and the final 25 received a placebo treatment. Treatment lasted 6 weeks, with follow-up conducted at 6 months. To measure the effectiveness of the treatment, researchers used wake time after sleep onset (WASO). CBT produced larger improvements than did RT or placebo treatment. For example, the CBT-treated patients achieved an average 54% reduction in their WASO, whereas RT-treated and placebo-treated patients, respectively, achieved only 16% and 12% reductions in this measure. Results suggest that CBT treatment leads to significant sleep improvements within 6 weeks, and these improvements appear to endure through 6 months of follow-up. 53 Source: Jack D. Edinger, PhD; William K. Wohlgemuth, PhD; Rodney A. Radtke, MD; Gail R. Marsh, PhD; Ruth E. Quillian, PhD. “Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Treatment of Chronic Primary Insomnia,” Journal of the American Medical Association 285: 1856–1864, 2001





What is the population being studied?