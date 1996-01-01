List the steps required to conduct an experiment.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Shapely Glasses Does the shape of a glass play a role in determining the amount of time it takes to finish the drink? Researchers identified 159 male and female self-professed social drinkers. One week the subjects were given a 12 ounce beer with either a straight glass or a curved glass. A week later the subjects were given a 12 ounce beer in the other glass. The first week, subjects were given a glass and asked to consume the drink at their own pace while watching television. The time to complete the drink was measured. During the second week, the subjects were given the other shaped glass and asked to complete a computer task. Again, the time to complete the drink was measured. The type of glass given in the first week was determined randomly. The researchers found that the time to complete the drink was significantly faster for the curved glass.
What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative?
Each of the following surveys has bias. Identify the type of bias.
a. A television survey that gives 900 phone numbers for viewers to call with their vote. Each call costs \$2.00.
Each of the following surveys has bias. Identify the type of bias.
A researcher conducting a poll about national politics sends a survey to a random sample of subscribers to Time magazine.
Who are the subjects?
e. Explain the role randomization plays in this experiment.
Nucryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the results of its first human trial of NPI 32101, a topical form of its skin ointment. A total of 225 patients diagnosed with skin irritations were randomly divided into three groups as part of a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to test the effectiveness of the new topical cream. The first group received a 0.5% cream, the second group received a 1.0% cream, and the third group received a placebo. Groups were treated twice daily for a 6-week period.
c. What does it mean for this study to be double-blind?
Platelet-Rich Plasma Does a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection into the scalp promote hair growth? Researchers identified 30 female patients with female pattern hair loss. The patients ranged in age from 20 to 45 years. For each patient, two areas with hair loss were identified. A coin toss was used to decide which area received the PRP injection and which received a saline injection. Injections were given to each patient at one-week intervals. After 6 months the change in the patients’ hair density (number of hairs per square centimeter) and hair diameter (millimeters) was measured. The mean difference in hair density (PCP minus saline) was 59.47 hairs/cm2 and the mean difference in hair thickness was 0.08 mm.
What type of experimental design is this?
Platelet-Rich Plasma Does a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection into the scalp promote hair growth? Researchers identified 30 female patients with female pattern hair loss. The patients ranged in age from 20 to 45 years. For each patient, two areas with hair loss were identified. A coin toss was used to decide which area received the PRP injection and which received a saline injection. Injections were given to each patient at one-week intervals. After 6 months the change in the patients’ hair density (number of hairs per square centimeter) and hair diameter (millimeters) was measured. The mean difference in hair density (PCP minus saline) was 59.47 hairs/cm2 and the mean difference in hair thickness was 0.08 mm.
What is the population that is being studied?