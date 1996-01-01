Nucryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the results of its first human trial of NPI 32101, a topical form of its skin ointment. A total of 225 patients diagnosed with skin irritations were randomly divided into three groups as part of a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to test the effectiveness of the new topical cream. The first group received a 0.5% cream, the second group received a 1.0% cream, and the third group received a placebo. Groups were treated twice daily for a 6-week period.





c. What does it mean for this study to be double-blind?