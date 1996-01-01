Each of the following surveys has bias. Identify the type of bias.
A researcher conducting a poll about national politics sends a survey to a random sample of subscribers to Time magazine.
Shapely Glasses Does the shape of a glass play a role in determining the amount of time it takes to finish the drink? Researchers identified 159 male and female self-professed social drinkers. One week the subjects were given a 12 ounce beer with either a straight glass or a curved glass. A week later the subjects were given a 12 ounce beer in the other glass. The first week, subjects were given a glass and asked to consume the drink at their own pace while watching television. The time to complete the drink was measured. During the second week, the subjects were given the other shaped glass and asked to complete a computer task. Again, the time to complete the drink was measured. The type of glass given in the first week was determined randomly. The researchers found that the time to complete the drink was significantly faster for the curved glass.
Who are the subjects?
What is the response variable? Is it qualitative or quantitative?
e. Explain the role randomization plays in this experiment.
Platelet-Rich Plasma Does a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection into the scalp promote hair growth? Researchers identified 30 female patients with female pattern hair loss. The patients ranged in age from 20 to 45 years. For each patient, two areas with hair loss were identified. A coin toss was used to decide which area received the PRP injection and which received a saline injection. Injections were given to each patient at one-week intervals. After 6 months the change in the patients’ hair density (number of hairs per square centimeter) and hair diameter (millimeters) was measured. The mean difference in hair density (PCP minus saline) was 59.47 hairs/cm2 and the mean difference in hair thickness was 0.08 mm.
What type of experimental design is this?
What is the population that is being studied?
Green Tea You wonder whether green tea lowers cholesterol.
To research the claim that green tea lowers LDL (so-called bad) cholesterol, you ask a random sample of individuals to divulge whether they are regular green tea users or not. You also obtain their LDL cholesterol levels. Finally, you compare the LDL cholesterol levels of the green tea drinkers to those of the non–green tea drinkers. Explain why this is an observational study.