Interpreting a Computer Display

In Exercises 5–8, we want to consider the correlation between heights of fathers and mothers and the heights of their sons. Refer to the StatCrunch display and answer the given questions or identify the indicated items. The display is based on Data Set 10 “Family Heights” in Appendix B. (The response y variable represents heights of sons.)

Height of Son Should the multiple regression equation be used for predicting the height of a son based on the height of his father and mother? Why or why not?