36. Visits to the Doctor A National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey administered by the Centers for Disease Control found that the probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for a blood pressure check is 0.593. The probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for urinalysis is 0.064. Can we compute the probability of randomly selecting a patient who visited the doctor for a blood pressure check or urinalysis by adding these probabilities? Why or why not?
4. Probability
Addition Rule
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (a) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle or takes public transportation to work?
The word "or" in probability implies that we use the ______ Rule.