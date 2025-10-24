Titanic Survivors The following data represent the survival data for the ill-fated Titanic voyage by gender. The males are adult males and the females are adult females.
e. What is the probability that the passenger was female or survived?
Gestation Period versus Weight The following data represent the birth weights (in grams) of babies born in 2017, along with the period of gestation.
d. What is the probability that a randomly selected baby born in 2017 weighed 3000–3999 grams or was postterm?
Party Affiliation The following data represent political party by age from a random sample of registered Iowa voters.
c. Are the events ""17–29"" and ""45–64"" mutually exclusive? Justify your answer.
36. Visits to the Doctor A National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey administered by the Centers for Disease Control found that the probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for a blood pressure check is 0.593. The probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for urinalysis is 0.064. Can we compute the probability of randomly selecting a patient who visited the doctor for a blood pressure check or urinalysis by adding these probabilities? Why or why not?
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (a) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle or takes public transportation to work?
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (b) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily neither rides a bicycle nor takes public transportation to work?