17. Selecting a Card A card is selected at random from a standard deck of 52 playing cards. Find the probability of each event.
c. Randomly selecting a 9 or a face card
18. Rolling a Die You roll a die. Find the probability of each event.
b. Rolling a 2 or an odd number
29. Explain, in your own words, why in the Addition Rule for P(A or B or C), P(A and B and C) is added at the end of the formula.
39. You are given that P(A) = 0.15 and P(B) = 0.40. Do you have enough information to find P(A or B)? Explain.
U.S. Age Distribution The projected percent distribution of the U.S. population for 2025 is shown in the pie chart. Find the probability of each event. (Source: U.S. Census
Bureau)
a. Randomly selecting someone who is under 10 years old