38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (a) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle or takes public transportation to work?
[NW] [DATA] TelevisionsIn the Sullivan Statistics Survey I, individuals were asked to disclose the number of televisions in their household. In the following probability distribution, the random variable X represents the number of televisions in households.
f. What is the probability that a randomly selected household owns either three or four televisions?
Key Concepts
Probability Distribution
Random Variable
Addition Rule of Probability
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (b) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily neither rides a bicycle nor takes public transportation to work?
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (d) Can the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily walks to work equal 0.25? Why or why not?
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?
For two mutually exclusive events A and B, compute P(A∪B) if P(A)=0.15 and P(B)=0.32