Probability of an Event Probability measures the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 means the event cannot happen, while 1 means it is certain. In this question, probabilities represent how likely a worker uses a specific mode of transportation. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events

Addition Rule for Probabilities The addition rule states that the probability of either of two mutually exclusive events occurring is the sum of their individual probabilities. If events cannot happen at the same time, you add their probabilities to find the chance of one or the other occurring. Recommended video: 5:14 5:14 Probability of Non-Mutually Exclusive Events