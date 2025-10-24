Party Affiliation The following data represent political party by age from a random sample of registered Iowa voters.
c. Are the events ""17–29"" and ""45–64"" mutually exclusive? Justify your answer.
[NW] Baseball Injuries The following probability model shows the distribution of injuries of youth baseball players, ages 5–14, according to researchers at SportsMedBC.
c. What is the probability that a randomly selected baseball injury to a 5–14-year-old is the head, face, or wrist? Interpret this probability.
36. Visits to the Doctor A National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey administered by the Centers for Disease Control found that the probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for a blood pressure check is 0.593. The probability a randomly selected patient visited the doctor for urinalysis is 0.064. Can we compute the probability of randomly selecting a patient who visited the doctor for a blood pressure check or urinalysis by adding these probabilities? Why or why not?
38. Getting to Work According to a survey, the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily rides a bicycle to work is 0.792. The probability that a randomly selected worker primarily takes public transportation to work is 0.071. (b) What is the probability that a randomly selected worker primarily neither rides a bicycle nor takes public transportation to work?