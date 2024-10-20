Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Find the margin of error for a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
A
E=0.3
B
E=0.238
C
E=0.169
D
E=0.062