Constructing and Interpreting Confidence Intervals. In Exercises 13–16, use the given sample data and confidence level. In each case, (a) find the best point estimate of the population proportion p; (b) identify the value of the margin of error E; (c) construct the confidence interval; (d) write a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval.





Tennis Challenges In a recent U.S. Open tennis tournament, men playing singles matches used challenges on 240 calls made by the line judges. Among those challenges, 88 were found to be successful with the call overturned. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of successful challenges.