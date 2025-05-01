Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
- Multiple Choice40views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Find the margin of error for a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.44views2rank
- Multiple Choice
A previous study found that your school consists of White/Caucasian students. You want the confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?59views
- Multiple Choice
You wish to estimate with confidence the population proportion of people in Gen-Z that use social media. If you want your estimate to be accurate within of the population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?56views
- Multiple Choice
Your company has asked you to estimate the proportion of people who prefer the color red over other primary colors for manufacturing purposes. If they want the estimate to be within of the true proportion with confidence, how many people should you survey?36views
- Multiple Choice
You want to make a confidence interval for the population proportion of people between years old who have gotten a speeding ticket in the past years. A prior study found that of people between years old have received a speeding ticket in the last year. If you want your estimate to be accurate within of the true population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?56views
- Textbook Question
Arm Circumferences Arm circumferences of adult men are normally distributed with a mean of 33.64 cm and a standard deviation of 4.14 cm (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B). A sample of 25 men is randomly selected and the mean of the arm circumferences is obtained.
b. What is the mean of all such sample means?9views
- Textbook Question
Constructing and Interpreting Confidence Intervals. In Exercises 13–16, use the given sample data and confidence level. In each case, (a) find the best point estimate of the population proportion p; (b) identify the value of the margin of error E; (c) construct the confidence interval; (d) write a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval.
Tennis Challenges In a recent U.S. Open tennis tournament, men playing singles matches used challenges on 240 calls made by the line judges. Among those challenges, 88 were found to be successful with the call overturned. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of successful challenges.8views
- Textbook Question
Formats of Confidence Intervals. In Exercises 9–12, express the confidence interval using the indicated format. (The confidence intervals are based on the proportions of red, orange, yellow, and blue M&Ms in Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.)
Green M&Ms Express 0.116 < p < 0.192 in the form of p +-E.8views
- Textbook Question
"Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.
Internet Use A random sample of 5005 adults in the United States includes 751 who do not use the Internet (based on three Pew Research Center polls). Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the percentage of U.S. adults who do not use the Internet. Based on the result, does it appear that the percentage of U.S. adults who do not use the Internet is different from 48%, which was the percentage in the year 2000?"12views
- Textbook Question
Controversial Song The song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” generated much controversy because of its lyrics and tone. CBS New York conducted a survey by asking viewers to use the Internet to respond to a question asking whether that song was really too offensive to play. Among 1043 Internet users who chose to respond, 986 said that the song was not too offensive, and 57 of the respondents said that the song was too offensive.
b. Based on the result from part (a), is it safe to say that the majority of the population does not feel that the song is too offensive.14views
- Textbook Question
Confidence Levels
Given specific sample data, such as the data given in Exercise 1, which confidence interval is wider: the 95% confidence interval or the 80% confidence interval? Why is it wider?14views
- Textbook Question
Finding Critical Values.
In Exercises 5–8, find the critical value z=a/2 that corresponds to the given confidence level.
90%12views
- Textbook Question
Finding Critical Values
In Exercises 5–8, find the critical value z=a/2 that corresponds to the given confidence level.
99.5%9views
- Textbook Question
Constructing and Interpreting Confidence Intervals. In Exercises 13–16, use the given sample data and confidence level. In each case, (a) find the best point estimate of the population proportion p; (b) identify the value of the margin of error E; (c) construct the confidence interval; (d) write a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval.
Medical Malpractice In a study of 1228 randomly selected medical malpractice lawsuits, it was found that 856 of them were dropped or dismissed (based on data from the Physicians Insurers Association of America). Construct a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of medical malpractice lawsuits that are dropped or dismissed.7views