A previous study found that your school consists of ﻿ 60 % 60\% 60%﻿ White/Caucasian students. You want the ﻿ 98 % 98\% 98%﻿ confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than ﻿ . 05 .05 .05﻿ away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?