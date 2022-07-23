Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 6. √6 + √6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the terms to be added: both are \( \sqrt{6} \). Since they are like terms (same radical part), you can combine them by adding their coefficients.
Rewrite each term with an explicit coefficient: \( 1 \times \sqrt{6} + 1 \times \sqrt{6} \).
Add the coefficients: \( 1 + 1 = 2 \).
Multiply the sum of the coefficients by the common radical: \( 2 \times \sqrt{6} \).
Write the final expression as \( 2\sqrt{6} \), which is the simplified form of the sum.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:
1m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Like Terms in Radicals
Radical expressions can be added or subtracted only if they have the same radicand (the number inside the root). For example, √6 and √6 are like terms because both have the radicand 6, allowing their coefficients to be combined.
Before adding or subtracting radicals, it is important to simplify them if possible. Simplifying involves factoring the radicand to extract perfect squares, which can make combining terms easier or reveal like terms.