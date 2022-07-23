Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly expresses the relationship between the length of an arc of a circle, its radius , and the central angle in radians?
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Which of the following correctly expresses the relationship between the length of an arc of a circle, its radius , and the central angle in radians?
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos 60° = 2 cos² 30° - 1
Use identities to correctly complete each sentence.
If cos θ = 0.8 and sin θ = 0.6, then tan(-θ) = ________________.