Solve each problem. See Examples 1 and 2. Distance between Two Cities The bearing from Atlanta to Macon is S 27° E, and the bearing from Macon to Augusta is N 63° E. An automobile traveling at 62 mph needs 1¼ hr to go from Atlanta to Macon and 1¾ hr to go from Macon to Augusta. Find the distance from Atlanta to Augusta.
