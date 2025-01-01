Table of contents
3. Unit Circle
Reference Angles
Problem 42a
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sec(-495°)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Secant Function
The secant function, denoted as sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Understanding the secant function is crucial for evaluating expressions involving angles, especially when determining exact values in trigonometric calculations.
Angle Reduction
Angle reduction involves simplifying angles to their equivalent values within a standard range, typically between 0° and 360°. For negative angles, this often means adding 360° until the angle is positive. This concept is essential for finding the secant of angles like -495°, as it allows us to convert it to a more manageable angle.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a fundamental concept in trigonometry that defines the relationship between angles and coordinates in a circular format. It helps in determining the values of trigonometric functions for various angles. By understanding the unit circle, one can easily find the cosine and sine values needed to compute secant for any angle.
