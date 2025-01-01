Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Understanding the secant function is crucial for evaluating expressions involving angles, especially when determining exact values in trigonometric calculations. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Angle Reduction Angle reduction involves simplifying angles to their equivalent values within a standard range, typically between 0° and 360°. For negative angles, this often means adding 360° until the angle is positive. This concept is essential for finding the secant of angles like -495°, as it allows us to convert it to a more manageable angle. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Coterminal Angles