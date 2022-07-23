Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (3, 2)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Basics of Graphing
5:19 minutes
Problem 29
Textbook Question
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. See Examples 3 and 4. y = ½ x - 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given equation: \(y = \frac{1}{2}x - 2\). This is a linear equation in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\), where \(m = \frac{1}{2}\) is the slope and \(b = -2\) is the y-intercept.
To create a table of ordered pairs \((x, y)\), choose at least three values for \(x\). For each chosen \(x\), substitute it into the equation to find the corresponding \(y\) value.
For example, select \(x = 0\), \(x = 2\), and \(x = 4\). Calculate \(y\) for each: - When \(x=0\), \(y = \frac{1}{2} \times 0 - 2 = -2\). - When \(x=2\), \(y = \frac{1}{2} \times 2 - 2 = 1 - 2 = -1\). - When \(x=4\), \(y = \frac{1}{2} \times 4 - 2 = 2 - 2 = 0\).
Organize these results into a table of ordered pairs: \[\begin{array}{c|c}$ x & y \(\hline\) 0 & -2 \\ 2 & -1 \\ 4 & 0 $\end{array}\]
To graph the equation, plot the points from the table on the coordinate plane. Then, draw a straight line through these points, extending it in both directions. The slope \(\frac{1}{2}\) means the line rises 1 unit for every 2 units it moves to the right.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Slope-Intercept Form of a Linear Equation
The equation y = ½ x - 2 is in slope-intercept form y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. The slope ½ indicates the line rises 1 unit for every 2 units it moves right, and the y-intercept -2 is where the line crosses the y-axis.
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Finding Ordered Pairs (Solutions) for a Linear Equation
To find ordered pairs (x, y) that satisfy the equation, select values for x and compute the corresponding y values using the equation. These pairs represent points on the line and are essential for plotting the graph.
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Solving Linear Equations
Graphing a Linear Equation
Graphing involves plotting the ordered pairs on a coordinate plane and drawing a straight line through them. The slope determines the line's angle, and the y-intercept shows where it crosses the y-axis, providing a visual representation of all solutions.
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