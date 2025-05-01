Given a right triangle, which of the following is equal to ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given a circle with center
O, points A and B on the circle, and point D on the circle such that arc AB has a measure of , what is the measure of angle BDA, where BDA is an inscribed angle that intercepts arc AB?
Which of the following correctly expresses the sine of angle in a right triangle in terms of the lengths of the sides?
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is , what is the measure of the other acute angle?
Which trigonometric function is typically used to find the angle of elevation from a point on the ground to the top of a building when the height of the building and the horizontal distance from the building are known?
Which of the following statements is true about the angle formed by two perpendicular lines in a right triangle?
Given a right triangle where angle has an opposite side of length , an adjacent side of length , and a hypotenuse of length , use the triangle to evaluate each function: , , and .
In a right triangle, if angles and are the two non-right angles, what is the value of the product and the product ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
