Multiple Choice
Given a circle with center and radius , and an arc that subtends an angle at the center such that the length of arc is , what is the radian measure of angle ?
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Given a circle with center and radius , and an arc that subtends an angle at the center such that the length of arc is , what is the radian measure of angle ?
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋/2