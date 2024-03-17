1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Problem 63
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at the same time that the shadow of a nearby building is 300 ft long. Find the height of the building.
