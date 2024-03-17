7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
Problem 7.49
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A plane has an airspeed of 520 mph. The pilot wishes to fly on a bearing of 310°. A wind of 37 mph is blowing from a bearing of 212°. In what direction should the pilot fly, and what will be her ground speed?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
25
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos