Solve each problem. Length of a Road A camera is located on a satellite with its lens positioned at C in the figure. Length PC represents the distance from the lens to the film PQ, and BA represents a straight road on the ground. Use the measurements given in the figure to find the length of the road. (Data from Kastner, B., Space Mathematics, NASA.)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
5:04 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook Question
Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
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1
Identify the pairs of corresponding sides in the similar triangles. Since the triangles are similar, their corresponding angles are equal, and their corresponding sides are proportional.
Set up a proportion between the lengths of corresponding sides. For example, if side \(a\) in the first triangle corresponds to side \(a'\) in the second triangle, and side \(b\) corresponds to side \(b'\), then the ratio \(\frac{a}{a'} = \frac{b}{b'}\) holds.
Use the known side lengths to write an equation involving the unknown side length. Substitute the known values into the proportion to create an equation.
Solve the equation for the unknown side length by cross-multiplying and isolating the variable.
Check your solution by verifying that the ratios of all pairs of corresponding sides are equal, confirming the triangles remain similar.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Similarity of Triangles
Two triangles are similar if their corresponding angles are equal and their corresponding sides are in proportion. This means the shape is the same but the size may differ, allowing us to relate side lengths using scale factors.
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Ratio of Corresponding Sides
In similar triangles, the lengths of corresponding sides are proportional. This ratio, or scale factor, can be used to find unknown side lengths by setting up and solving proportions between known and unknown sides.
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Finding Missing Side Lengths
Setting Up and Solving Proportions
To find unknown sides, write a proportion equating the ratio of known sides in one triangle to the corresponding sides in the other. Solving this proportion involves cross-multiplication and algebraic manipulation to isolate and calculate the unknown length.
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