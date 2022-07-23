Rationalize each denominator. See Example 8. 4 —— √6
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Identify the expression to rationalize: \(\frac{4}{\sqrt{6}}\).
Recall that to rationalize a denominator containing a square root, multiply both numerator and denominator by the same square root to eliminate the radical in the denominator.
Multiply numerator and denominator by \(\sqrt{6}\): \(\frac{4}{\sqrt{6}} \times \frac{\sqrt{6}}{\sqrt{6}}\).
Simplify the numerator: \(4 \times \sqrt{6} = 4\sqrt{6}\).
Simplify the denominator using the property \(\sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{a} = a\): \(\sqrt{6} \times \sqrt{6} = 6\), so the denominator becomes 6.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rationalizing the Denominator
Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating any square roots or irrational numbers from the denominator of a fraction. This is done by multiplying both numerator and denominator by a suitable radical that will make the denominator a rational number, typically by using the conjugate or the same radical.
Square roots follow specific properties such as √a × √a = a and √a / √b = √(a/b). Understanding these properties helps simplify expressions and perform operations like rationalization by converting radicals into whole numbers or simpler radicals.
Multiplying a fraction by a form of 1, such as √6/√6, changes the expression without altering its value. This technique is essential in rationalizing denominators because it allows the denominator to be transformed into a rational number while keeping the fraction equivalent.