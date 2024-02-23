Skip to main content
0. Review of College Algebra
4h 31m
Worksheet
Rationalizing Denominators
15m
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
17m
Basics of Graphing
30m
Functions
41m
Transformations
45m
Asymptotes
4m
Solving Linear Equations
31m
Solving Quadratic Equations
42m
Complex Numbers
41m
1. Measuring Angles
39m
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
12m
Coterminal Angles
7m
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
10m
Radians
8m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2h 5m
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
45m
Special Right Triangles
30m
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
26m
Solving Right Triangles
23m
3. Unit Circle
1h 19m
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
14m
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9m
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11m
Reference Angles
38m
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
6m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
1h 19m
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
32m
Phase Shifts
14m
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
10m
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
21m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
1h 41m
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
28m
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
44m
Linear Trigonometric Equations
28m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
2h 34m
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
1m
Sum and Difference Identities
1m
Double Angle Identities
16m
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
9m
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Coming soon
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Coming soon
Worksheet
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
