Simplify each expression. ±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]
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Recognize that the expression involves a square root of a fraction with trigonometric functions: \(\pm \sqrt{\frac{1 - \cos 8\theta}{1 + \cos 8\theta}}\).
Recall the trigonometric identity for tangent in terms of cosine: \(\tan^2 x = \frac{1 - \cos 2x}{1 + \cos 2x}\). Notice the similarity between this identity and the given expression.
Match the given expression to the identity by setting \(2x = 8\theta\), which implies \(x = 4\theta\). This allows rewriting the expression as \(\pm \sqrt{\tan^2 4\theta}\).
Since the square root of \(\tan^2 4\theta\) is the absolute value of \(\tan 4\theta\), and the expression already includes \(\pm\), simplify to \(\pm \tan 4\theta\).
Conclude that the simplified form of the original expression is \(\pm \tan 4\theta\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. Key identities like the Pythagorean identity and double-angle formulas help simplify complex expressions by rewriting them in more manageable forms.
Half-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of half an angle in terms of the full angle. For example, sin²(θ) = (1 - cos 2θ)/2 and cos²(θ) = (1 + cos 2θ)/2. These formulas are essential for simplifying expressions involving ratios like (1 - cos α)/(1 + cos α).
Simplifying radical expressions involves rewriting square roots in simpler or more recognizable trigonometric forms. Recognizing patterns under the root and applying identities can transform complex radicals into basic trigonometric functions, often removing the radical sign.