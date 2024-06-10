Skip to main content
Trigonometry
My Channels
College Channels
Professional Channels
My Channels
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Intro to Chemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Programming
Introduction to Python
Microsoft Power BI
Data Analysis - Excel
Introduction to Blockchain
HTML, CSS & Layout
Introduction to JavaScript
R Programming
Product & Marketing
Agile & Product Management
Digital Marketing
Project Management
AI in Marketing
Channels Home
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
?
Get exam ready
Upload syllabus
My Course
Learn
Practice
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
Skip to main content
0. Review of College Algebra
4h 43m
Worksheet
Rationalizing Denominators
15m
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
17m
Basics of Graphing
30m
Functions
41m
Transformations
45m
Asymptotes
4m
Solving Linear Equations
31m
Solving Quadratic Equations
55m
Complex Numbers
41m
1. Measuring Angles
39m
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
12m
Coterminal Angles
7m
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
10m
Radians
8m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2h 5m
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
45m
Special Right Triangles
30m
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
26m
Solving Right Triangles
23m
3. Unit Circle
1h 19m
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
14m
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
9m
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11m
Reference Angles
38m
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
6m
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
1h 19m
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
32m
Phase Shifts
14m
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
10m
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
21m
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
1h 41m
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
28m
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
44m
Linear Trigonometric Equations
28m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
34m
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
4m
Sum and Difference Identities
3m
Double Angle Identities
16m
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
9m
7. Non-Right Triangles
1h 38m
Worksheet
Law of Sines
49m
Law of Cosines
30m
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
19m
8. Vectors
2h 25m
Worksheet
Geometric Vectors
28m
Vectors in Component Form
32m
Direction of a Vector
23m
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
27m
Dot Product
22m
Cross Product
11m
9. Polar Equations
2h 5m
Worksheet
Polar Coordinate System
29m
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
26m
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
29m
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
39m
10. Parametric Equations
1h 6m
Worksheet
Graphing Parametric Equations
12m
Eliminate the Parameter
32m
Writing Parametric Equations
21m
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
1h 7m
Worksheet
Graphing Complex Numbers
6m
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
22m
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
14m
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
23m
10. Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
Next video
Trigonometry
10. Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
Video duration:
4m
Play a video:
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
05:59
Eliminating the Parameter
Patrick Ford
27
views
Guided course
04:31
Eliminating the Parameter Example 1
Patrick Ford
32
views
Guided course
06:05
Eliminate the Parameter Example 2
Patrick Ford
28
views
Guided course
04:11
Equations with Trigonometric Functions
Patrick Ford
29
views
Guided course
04:39
Equations with Trigonometric Functions Example 3
Patrick Ford
29
views
03:04
Parametric Curves - Basic Graphing
patrickJMT
218
views
03:43
Plane Curves and Parametric Equations
Beth Zirbes
240
views
02:56
Eliminating the Parameter, A Few Examples
patrickJMT
841
views
04:12
Intro to Parametric Curves, Another Example
patrickJMT
220
views
01:57
Parametric Equations in 7 minutes
HEGARTYMATHS
204
views
04:12
Parametric Equations - Some basic questions
patrickJMT
380
views
00:35
Parametric Equations
Professor Dave Explains
326
views
02:56
Eliminating the Parameter to Graph Parametric Equations, 3 Examples
patrickJMT
515
views
04:41
Parametric Equations Eliminating Parameter T
ProfRobBob
236
views
Showing 1 of 14 videos
Load more videos