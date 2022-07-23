Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x + cos x = 0
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
2 tan x -1 = 0
Key Concepts
Solving Trigonometric Equations
Properties of the Tangent Function
Interval Notation and Solution Restrictions
In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
3 csc x― 2√3 = 0
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
cos θ + 1 = 0
Solve each equation over the interval [0, 2π). Write solutions as exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
tan x = cot x