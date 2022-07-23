Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
4:05 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle.
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1
Identify all the given angles and the relationships between them, such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, or corresponding angles.
Use the fact that the sum of angles on a straight line is \(180^\circ\) and the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\) to set up equations involving the marked angles.
Apply trigonometric identities or properties if the problem involves right triangles or specific angle measures, such as \(\sin\), \(\cos\), or \(\tan\) ratios.
Write down the equations based on the relationships and solve for the unknown angles step-by-step, isolating one variable at a time.
Check your answers by verifying that all angle measures satisfy the original angle relationships and sum conditions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement
Angle measurement quantifies the rotation between two intersecting lines or rays, typically expressed in degrees or radians. Understanding how to read and interpret angle measures is fundamental to solving problems involving marked angles.
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Properties of Angles
Key properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles help determine unknown angle measures. Recognizing these relationships allows for setting up equations to find the values of marked angles.
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Trigonometric Ratios and Functions
Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. These functions are essential when angles are not directly measurable but can be found using side lengths or other given information.
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