Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
3:15 minutes
Problem 1.11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.
6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.
csc 7𝜋/6
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of angles measured in radians, allowing for easy calculation of trigonometric functions.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and cosecant, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. For example, the cosecant function is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Understanding these functions is crucial for evaluating expressions like csc(7π/6) by determining the sine value at the specified angle.
Reference Angles
Reference angles are the acute angles formed by the terminal side of an angle and the x-axis. They help in determining the values of trigonometric functions for angles greater than 90 degrees or less than 0 degrees. For instance, to find csc(7π/6), one would first identify its reference angle, which is π/6, and then use the sine value of this angle to compute the cosecant.
