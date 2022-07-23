Graphing Quadratic Functions in Vertex Form

The vertex form of a quadratic function is ƒ(x) = a(x - h)² + k, where (h, k) is the vertex. This form makes it easy to graph by locating the vertex and determining the parabola's direction and width based on the coefficient a. For example, a positive a opens upward, and a larger |a| value makes the parabola narrower.