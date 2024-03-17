2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Problem 16b
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. cot θ , given that tan θ = 18
