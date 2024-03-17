1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Problem 70
Solar Eclipse on Neptune (Refer to Exercise 69.) The sun's distance from Neptune is approximately 2,800,000,000 mi (2.8 billion mi). The largest moon of Neptune is Triton, with a diameter of approximately 1680 mi. (Data from The World Almanac and Book of Facts.) b. Triton is approximately 220,000 mi from Neptune. Is it possible for Triton to cause a total eclipse on Neptune?
