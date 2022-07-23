Textbook Question
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 965 ft, b = 876 ft, c = 1240 ft
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Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
a = 965 ft, b = 876 ft, c = 1240 ft
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 80° 40', b = 143 cm, c = 89.6 cm
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
B = 74.8°, a = 8.92 in., c = 6.43 in.
Solve each triangle. See Examples 2 and 3.
A = 112.8°, b = 6.28 m, c = 12.2 m
Find the exact area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that Heron's formula gives the same result.
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