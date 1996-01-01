College Trigonometry
Recent Channels
Trigonometry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Convert a Complex Number from Polar to Rectangular Form
Converting Complex Numbers to Rectangular form
by Carole Del Vecchio
44 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Trigonometric Form of Complex Numbers
by Alyson Tina
36 views
Hide transcripts
Complex Numbers Converting From Trigonometric to Rectangular Form
by Steve Crow
35 views
Hide transcripts
Complex Numbers - Changing to Modulus-Argument Form
by Mathema Education
58 views
Hide transcripts
Expressing a Complex Number in Trigonometric or Polar Form, Ex 1
by patrickJMT
23 views
Hide transcripts
Complex Numbers: Convert From Polar to Complex Form, Ex 1
by patrickJMT
24 views
Hide transcripts
Converting Complex Numbers to Rectangular form
by Carole Del Vecchio
44 views
Hide transcripts
Complex Numbers in Polar Form
by ProfRobBob
49 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.