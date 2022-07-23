Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
2:34 minutes
Problem 8b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II. I II. 1. A. 88.09084757° 2. B. 63.25631605° 3. C. 1.909152433° 4. D. 17.45760312° 5. E. 0.2867453858 6. F. 1.962610506 7. G. 14.47751219° 8. tan⁻¹ 30 H. 1.015426612 9. I. 1.051462224 10. J. 0.9925461516
