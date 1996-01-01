Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Problem 53
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 − 3i)(1 − i) − (3 − i)(3 + i)
