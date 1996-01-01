- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Solving Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Solving Right Triangles Practice Problems
Draw a right triangle that has a side length given by the following equation.
x = 10 tan 47°
Draw a right triangle that has a side length given by the following equation.
x = 10 sin 47°
Find the missing side length and angles of the right triangle. Express the angle in degrees and minutes.
Find the missing side lengths and the missing angle of the right triangle. Express the angle in degrees.
C = 90°, B = 69° and b = 112 cm
Find the missing side lengths and the missing angle of the right triangle. Express the angle in degrees.
C = 90°, B = 45.8° and a = 23.6 cm
Find the missing side length and the missing angles of the right triangle. Express the angles in degrees.
C = 90°, b = 18 cm and c = 35 cm
Find the missing side length and the missing angles of the right triangle. Express the angles in degrees.
C = 90°, a = 923 and b = 437 cm
Find the missing side lengths and the missing angle of the right triangle. Express the angle in degrees and minutes.
C = 90°, A = 43° 36' and c = 431.2 cm
Find the missing side lengths and the missing angle of the right triangle. Express the angle in degrees and minutes.
C = 90°, B = 42° 05' and c = 0.6583 cm
To find the distance across the pond, AB, an engineer uses field tape to measure AC and obtained a length of 31.2 m. This length results in angle measures of C = 41° 12' and B = 48° 48'. Find length AB. Round your answer to one decimal place.
Before, it was of great interest for astrophysicists to approximate the diameter of the sun. There is an equipment called a total station that is used to measure angles. Hypothetically, an astrophysicist used it on Mars to sight the edges of the Sun just as shown in the figure. The included angle was found to be 21'. Estimate the diameter of the Sun if the distance x from Mars to the Sun is 141,610,500 mi.
An isosceles triangle has a base of 232.6 cm. Calculate its altitude if the angle opposite the base has a measure of 51° 16'. Round your answer to one decimal place.
An observer from a helipad (the highest level on a building) sights a stone on the ground using a telescope. The angle of depression of the line of sight of the observer is 26° 30'. Calculate the distance from the stone to the observer. The building has a height of 118 m and the height of the observer can be considered negligible. Round your answer to one decimal place.
Calculate the length of the shadow cast by a tower with a height of 114 ft if the angle of elevation of the sun is 35.2°. Round your answer to one decimal place.
Edward is standing near the edge of a cliff and sights a canoe that is 156.34 ft from the bottom of the cliff. Calculate the angle of depression of the line of sight of Edward. Round your answer to the nearest minute and consider the height of Edward as negligible.
The length of the shadow cast by Landmark 81, a skyscraper in Vietnam, is 389.12 m. Approximate the angle of elevation of the sun to the nearest hundredth of a degree if the height of the skyscraper is 461.20 m.
Find the missing side lengths and the missing angle of the right triangle.
C = 90°, A = 32.54° and b = 24.75 cm