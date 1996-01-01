- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent: Videos & Practice Problems
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
sin (cos⁻¹ (√3/2))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cos [tan-1 (-6/7)]
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
cot (csc-1 6)
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = sin⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = sin⁻¹ x + 3π/2
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = cos⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x + 8)
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = tan⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = -5 tan⁻¹ x
Perform transformation on the given graph of y = cos⁻¹ x to graph the following function. Then, identify the domain and range. Express the domain and range in interval notation.
f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x/5)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sin⁻¹ (-1/2)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (-(√3)/2)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sin (cos⁻¹ ((√3)/2))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
sec(tan⁻¹ √3)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos (sin⁻¹ (63/65))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
tan (sin⁻¹ (-21/29))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (cos (2π/7))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
cos⁻¹ (sin (4π/3))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
csc (cos⁻¹ (7/x))
Identify whether the given statement is true or false.
The cotangent and cosecant trigonometric functions are undefined for the same values of θ.
Solve the following equation for x if x lies in the interval [0,8π)∪(8π,4π] .
y=5+7sec4x