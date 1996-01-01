- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
1. Measuring Angles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
7. Non-Right Triangles
8. Vectors
9. Polar Equations
10. Parametric Equations
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent: Videos & Practice Problems
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−1(22)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−1(−22)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cos−1(−21)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=tan−1(3)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=tan−1(33)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−1(−21)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cos−1(−22)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−15
Find the solution of the equation on the interval [0, 4] using a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
(arctanx)3−3x+5=0
Write the point that lies on the graph of y=sin−1x if the point (6π,21) lies on the graph of y=sinx .
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cot−1(−3)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=csc−1(−323)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−12
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−1(2)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=csc−1(23)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=sin−1(0.564763238)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=cos−1(−0.87563524)