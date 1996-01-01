- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent: Videos & Practice Problems
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent Practice Problems
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=cot−1(−0.26746463)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in radians.
y=sec−1(−1.8962734)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arctan(33)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=sin−1(−21)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=cos−1(−23)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arccot(−1)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=csc−1(−323)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arcsin(7)
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Estimate the value of θ by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
θ=arccot(−0.59367721)
Estimate the value of by using a calculator. Express your answer in degrees rounded to the nearest thousandth.
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
sin(cos−12x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
cos(sin−14x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
sin(2sec−14x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
tan(2sin−1x2+6x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
sec(cot−1x25−x2)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sin−10+sin−1(−1)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=tan−1(−33)+tan−1(3)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cos−1(−21)+cos−1(−1)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−1(−1)+sec−1(2)
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=cot−1(−33)+cot−1(−3)
Determine the angle measure θ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=csc−1(−2)+csc−1(1)
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in degrees.
θ=cos−10.76463521
Find the value of the given inverse trigonometric function using a calculator. Write your answer in degrees.
θ=sec−15.68737372
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
tan(arccos113)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
sin(2tan−11235)