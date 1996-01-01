- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent: Videos & Practice Problems
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
sec(sec−114)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(tan−1409−tan−12120)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
sin(sin−152+tan−1(−4))
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
tan(sec−1x4−x2)
Determine the value of the expression by using a calculator. Round your answer to six decimal places.
cos(tan−10.8)
Determine the value of the expression by using a calculator. Round your answer to six decimal places.
tan(arcsin0.46382247)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
cos(cos−1(−21))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
cos−1(cos6π)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
arctan(tan3π)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
sin(arccos125)
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
cos(csc−1(−2))
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression.
tan(arcsin257+arccos112)