Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x x x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0 x>0 x>0 .

tan ( sec − 1 4 − x 2 x ) \tan\left(\sec^{-1}\frac{\sqrt{4-x^2}}{x}\right) tan(sec−1x4−x2 )