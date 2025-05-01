Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(23,2)(2\(\sqrt{3}\),2)(23,2)
(43,4)(4\(\sqrt{3}\),4)(43,4)
(2,23)(2,2\(\sqrt{3}\))(2,23)
(2,3)(2,\(\sqrt{3}\))(2,3)
Master Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(−2,−π4)(-2,-\(\frac{\pi}{4}\))
(−3,0)(-3,0)
(0,7π4)(0,\(\frac{7\pi}{4}\))
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(0,5)(0,5)
(−2,2)(-2,2)
(1,1)(1,1)
(−1,−3)(-1,-\(\sqrt{3}\))