Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(0,0) (0,0)(0,0)
(5,0) (5,0)(5,0)
(−5,π2)(-5,\(\frac{\pi}{2}\))(−5,2π)
(5,π2)(5,\(\frac{\pi}{2}\))(5,2π)
Master Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(−2,−π4)(-2,-\(\frac{\pi}{4}\))
(4,π6)(4,\(\frac{\pi}{6}\))
(−3,0)(-3,0)
(0,7π4)(0,\(\frac{7\pi}{4}\))
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(−2,2)(-2,2)
(1,1)(1,1)
(−1,−3)(-1,-\(\sqrt{3}\))