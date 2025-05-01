Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(1,π4)(1,\(\frac{\pi}{4}\))(1,4π)
(2,π4)(\(\sqrt{2}\),\(\frac{\pi}{4}\))(2,4π)
(2,5π4)(\(\sqrt{2}\),\(\frac{5\pi}{4}\))(2,45π)
(2,−π4)(\(\sqrt{2}\),-\(\frac{\pi}{4}\))(2,−4π)
Master Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(−2,−π4)(-2,-\(\frac{\pi}{4}\))
(4,π6)(4,\(\frac{\pi}{6}\))
(−3,0)(-3,0)
(0,7π4)(0,\(\frac{7\pi}{4}\))
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(0,5)(0,5)
(−2,2)(-2,2)
(−1,−3)(-1,-\(\sqrt{3}\))