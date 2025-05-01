If sales tax on a \$36 pair of shoes is \$1.26, find the sales tax on a pair of shoes.
Last season, a farmer harvested of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
Suppose the local sales tax rate is and you buy a car for . What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.
A city's population grew from to people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for . Determine the percent decrease in price.
A reservoir's water level decreased by over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at million liters, how much water was there initially?
A square garden has sides of . The gardener reduces each side by to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
Saphia's lunch bill was . She wants to leave an tip. How much should the tip be?