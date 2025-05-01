Last season, a farmer harvested of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
- 1. Review of Real Numbers1h 28m
- 2. Linear Equations and Inequalities3h 38m
- 3. Solving Word Problems2h 36m
- 4. Graphing Linear Equations in Two Variables1h 50m
- 5. Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- 6. Exponents and Polynomials1h 27m
- 7. Factoring1h 30m
- 8. Rational Expressions and Equations2h 18m
- 9. Inequalities and Absolute Value2h 0m
- 10. Relations and Functions1h 10m
- 11. Roots, Radicals, and Complex Numbers2h 33m
- 12. Quadratic Equations and Functions1h 23m
- 13. Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions1h 5m
- 14. Conic Sections & Systems of Nonlinear Equations58m
- 15. Sequences, Series, and the Binomial Theorem1h 20m
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.
A reservoir's water level decreased by over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at million liters, how much water was there initially?
A square garden has sides of . The gardener reduces each side by to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
A pair of running shoes costs . The store is offering a discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
A patient was prescribed a medication dose. It was increased by after days, and the new dosage is . What was the original dosage?
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by . The initial monthly cost is . What is the cost after the increase?
The student council borrowed from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?